One of the most exciting times of the NBA calendar is upon us with NBA All-Star Weekend right around the corner. A time to celebrate the most talented players in the league, the NBA has not only stood by tradition with events such as the All-Star Game kept the festivities fresh with unique events such as the All-Star Celebrity Game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster didn’t disappoint and will feature two WNBA stars in Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields. 20 stars from other sports and entertainment world joining them on the court, such as Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Grammy-nominated musician Janelle Monae, and tennis star Frances Tiafoe.

With Utah Jazz owners Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade serving as captains for an 11-man squad, Team Wade will be coached by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo and G League forward Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ younger brothers, will serve as assistant coaches. Former World Cup ski racer Lindsey Vonn will also be an assistant coach for Team Wade.

Team Ryan will be coached by former WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie and rapper Fat Joe. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will serve as an assistant coach.

Below are the roster lineups for Team Wade and Team Ryan:

Team Ryan

Cordae

Diamond DeShields

Calvin Johnson

DK Metcalf

Hasan Minhaj

Marcos Mion

The Miz

Everett Osborne

Ozuna

Guillermo Rodriguez

Sinqua Walls

Team Wade

Kane Brown

Nicky Jam

Jesser

Simu Liu

Janelle Monae

Arike Ogunbowale

Albert Pujols

21 Savage

Ranveer Singh

Frances Tiafoe

Alex Toussaint