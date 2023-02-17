The NBA All-Star Game has gone from a glorified scrimmage for players to a semi-competitive game that is enjoyed by fans. The small but impactful changes implemented by the league a few years back have helped the game regain its glory. The biggest change, of course, is the All-Star draft. In this format, two captains (the top vote-getters in each conference) select their players.

This year, the NBA took it a step further: captains were supposed to select their players right before the All-Star game through a draft. This change would be highly entertaining for fans, and theoretically might make players more competitive during the game. However, these plans were shut down by Ernie Johnson, who leaked that the reserve draft would be done first before the starters are selected.

Here's how the NBA All-Star draft is gonna work on Sunday night: LeBron and Giannis will pick the reserves first, then the other 8 starters will be picked afterward. Thoughts? 🤔 (via @TurnerSportsEJ) pic.twitter.com/YhVe0nyXHC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

The reasoning for this, presumably, is to avoid any discussion about any of the NBA All-Star participants being last in the draft. While fans may enjoy the festivities of a schoolyard-style draft, the players might not like getting slighted amongst their peers. Last year, many fans ragged on then-Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for being picked last. This is possibly the NBA’s way of trying to appease the players while still sticking true to the draft format.

The NBA All-Star Game will be the final event of All-Star Weekend. The captains to select their respective teams will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The latter’s status is still up in the air, due to an injury he suffered last night. If last year’s draft is anything to go by, then Giannis will still be making the picks despite not playing.