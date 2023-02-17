Giannis Antetokounmpo lasted just nine minutes in Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. The former back-to-back MVP was forced to exit the game early on after accidentally colliding with a stanchion. The Bucks were quick to rule out their superstar for the rest of the game, which led some to believe that the wrist injury could be a cause for concern.

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday was able to provide an update on Giannis’ injury status after the game. According to the All-Star point guard, his Bucks teammate is fine:

“I think he’s alright,” Jrue said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’ve seen him been hurt a little bit worse than that.”

That’s a relief. It sounds like Giannis didn’t sustain a serious injury and that his removal from the game was merely precautionary. After all, the Bucks still managed to secure their 12th straight win against a struggling Bulls side even without Antetokounmpo in the mix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t have too much time to rest, though, as he’s headed to Salt Lake City for this weekend’s All-Star festivities. Antetokounmpo was voted in as the captain of the East, and it’s going to be a busy weekend for him. Jrue Holiday will be joining him too after the Bucks point guard was selected as an All-Star for the second time in his career — and deservedly so.

As for the Bucks, they enter the break with a 41-17 record. The Boston Celtics won their game on Wednesday, which means that they remain atop the East. Milwaukee is breathing down their neck, though, and are just half a game behind at this point.