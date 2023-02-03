The 72nd NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner and will include the now-annual, and often intriguing All-Star Draft. This year’s, however, will be highlighted by a new twist. The players with the highest number of votes in each conference will select from a pool of 22 announced All-Stars to form their 12-man rosters, as usual, but now it will commence right before tip-off. The schoolyard pick’em style could be a nice dose of nostalgia for the players and the fans watching at home who have fond memories of hours-long basketball sessions on the playground.

What will need to be tracked, though, is the impact this new wrinkle has on the psyche of the All-Stars. Any potential feelings of disrespect will now likely fester and could spill right into the action. Bitterness could be fuel for a big performance, or the source of some fascinating back-and-fourth trash talk. The game-day draft could add new layers to an already evolving format.

Here is everything you need to know about the All-Star Game Draft.

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft?

The draft will be held on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game will then commence at approximately 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

It will be televised on TNT

Where will the ASG Draft be?

The NBA All-Star Game and Draft will take place in the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. It was the home to the 1993 ASG as well.

Who are the 2023 NBA All-Stars

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will be a captain for the sixth-consecutive year (has been every year eligible), while the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying the honor for the third time in his career. Team LeBron and Team Giannis will be comprised from the following pool of players:

Western Conference Starers: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Eastern Conference Starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Western Reserves: Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Eastern Reserves: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Philadelphia 76ers), Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Tune in for the groundbreaking NBA All-Star Game Draft.