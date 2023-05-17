Overtime Elite knew they were getting a special talent in 6-foot-7 point guard Amen Thompson.

However, there’s still a lot of people who aren’t aware that he and his brother Ausar may be two of the most exhilarating NBA prospects that there’s ever been.

Amen’s live-dribble passing is excellent, with his court vision and passing prowess blending together seamlessly. The athleticism, acrobatics and body control speak to a new breed of point guard that could thrive with NBA spacing.

In terms of pro comparisons, while G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson may remind NBA fans of Russell Westbrook, Amen could be the rebirth of Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson. While not quite as bulky as Magic, Thompson’s physical capabilities, showmanship and cerebral playmaking are nothing short of rare.

Thompson does have a couple of weaknesses, namely his jumper and a need to clean up his defense to maximize his upside on that end. Nonetheless, Amen projects to be an immediate game-changer at the next level.

In fact, Thompson has so much potential that he should be a top-5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, even though it may not shake out that way.

3 best NBA Draft destinations for Amen Thompson after lottery

With the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets could select Amen Thompson to take over as starting point guard.

Kevin Porter Jr. has been playing the role relatively well considering that his game is more of a starting wing or sixth man combo guard. However, with he and face of the franchise Jalen Green needing to improve their shot-selection, having Amen on board should allow the Rockets to take off offensively.

Thompson can still be useful off-ball though, and Houston would be wise to take advantage of his physical gifts by using him as a cutter and lob threat. This is where Porter, Green and Alperen Sengun’s playmaking abilities will help Amen excel offensively as much as he helps them.

That said, with Sengun and soon-to-be second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. both capable of stretching the defense, Thompson should have plenty of space to operate around the rim.

Speaking of Sengun, who has notoriously struggled in pick-and-roll defense, having a player with Thompson’s length and recovery speed helps compensate for his lack of size and athleticism. Subsequently, the Rockets can continue to start the skilled big man without as much concern that he’ll be a defensive liability.

Amen’s physique also helps KPJ and Green defensively. Because he should be capable of guarding small forwards, Porter and Green can continue matching up with smaller players on the defensive end.

With the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors will have to hope that Amen Thompson slips this far. They could also choose to be aggressive, trading up in the draft or using one of their marquee players to gain an additional pick in the lottery.

No matter how they get him though, the Raptors acquiring Amen Thompson allows them to replace Fred VanVleet rather than overpay him. FVV, though developing a favorable reputation over the course of his career as one of the best success stories for undrafted players, has been inefficient and overconfident as a scorer over the past few seasons.

With a career-high of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, VanVleet has shot just 39.5 percent from the field over the past three seasons. All while taking 16.6 field per game, the second-most on the team in that stretch.

Though Thompson needs to develop his ability to score outside of the paint, he doesn’t project to be an inefficient shot-chucker but rather a dedicated facilitator. Unlike VanVleet, Thompson should be a dynamic off-ball weapon in the halfcourt and in transition, allowing him to play off of forwards Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was lamenting the fact that he found the team difficult to watch last season. However, with Amen’s electrifying playmaking, two-way upside and superstar potential, the celebrated executive may very well have a change of heart.

Holding the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Wizards may be able to draft Amen Thompson without making any additional moves. However, they need a point guard almost as much as the Toronto Raptors, with veteran point guard Monte Morris not providing quite enough for the team on either end.

A confident lead guard with impressive efficiency, Morris’s defense often leaves a lot to be desired. Unfortunately, the same is often said about Wizards leader Bradley Beal.

Beal is also often mentioned in the same breath as Damian Lillard when discussing star players that could be looking to move on from their current teams. A reality that makes the Wizards’ selection in this upcoming draft increasingly important, as it may be their best chance to both add more talent around Beal and replace him.

Thompson would head to D.C. as their best point guard prospect since John Wall, who not so coincidentally won over fans with his athleticism, passing prowess and defensive potential. All of which will also go a long way towards the Wizards keeping Beal in the nation’s capital.