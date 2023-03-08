Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson absolutely dominated in the Overtime Elite Finals for the 2022-23 season, with the twin coming up clutch to lead the City Reapers to a sweep of the YNG Dreamerz. Naturally, basketball fans are hyped to see the duo show what they can do before they head to the NBA.

Amen took the spotlight first when he banked the game-winner for the Reapers in Game 2 of the tournament. Then in Game 3, it was Ausar who stepped up big time, as his clutch triple with nine seconds left gave the City Reapers the win and the title.

Ausar won Finals MVP for his incredible showing on both ends of the floor throughout the series. He averaged a tick over 21 points on top of 2.7 steals, helping the Reapers beat the Dreamerz in the tight series where all meetings ended by a four-point margin or less.

Both Ausar and Amen are projected to be in the Top 5 of the 2023 NBA Draft, and fans couldn’t help but get excited for the brothers following their latest showing.

“One of the best games I’ve been to this year ends on a last second shot from Ausar Thompson, who finished with 24 points. 17, 9 and 6 for Amen Thompson. Great crowd, really good basketball and tons of NBA executives. Cool way for OTE to finish their second season,” NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony of ESPN wrote on Twitter.

“Really wish the lottery gods pull through and some team gets both of the Thompson twins,” one fan commented.

Another supporter said, “Amen and Ausar are the best. My goats.”

It remains to be seen where Ausar and Amen will end up with in the NBA, but there’s no doubt plenty of eyes are on them now as they head to the next chapter of their basketball careers.