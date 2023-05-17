A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There is no bigger winner after Tuesday night’s NBA Draft lottery than the San Antonio Spurs, who have virtually assured themselves of landing elite prospect Victor Wembanyama. In the grand scheme of things, that’s just one win of the many to be expected for the Spurs in the coming years.

As pointed out by Matthew Tynan, the Spurs have 12 more first-round picks over the course of the next five years. That’s not to mention the plethora of second-round picks that San Antonio has at its disposal. Victor Wembanyama is always the top goal for the Spurs this year, but San Antonio has plenty of potential big-time draft wins waiting for the franchise in the future.

This year, the Spurs have three picks total, with the other two in the second round they can use to add to their expected one-man haul of Victor Wembanyama in the first round. In 2024, the Spurs currently have three first-round picks. two of which have come via trade transactions they had with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

Whether they admit it or not, the Spurs feel that Victor Wembanyama is the franchise’s messiah. After tanking so hard in the 2022-23 NBA regular season to finish with a 22-60 record and a greater chance to score the right to pick first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs can look forward to ushering in the inevitable Victor Wembanyama era.

After the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets will pick No. 2 overall, while the Portland Trail Blazers will take their turn at No. 3.