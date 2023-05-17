Alabama basketball’s Brandon Miller is expected to be selected in the top three of the NBA Draft, and he spoke about his message he has for teams regarding him being at the scene of a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near campus.

“It’s all a lesson learned,” Brandon Miller said, via Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score. “You just always have to be aware of your surroundings and what you’re surrounded by. I feel like the night could’ve changed my career in less than a heartbeat.”

Darius Miles, former Alabama basketball player and former teammate of Miller was arrested as a result of the shooting that resulted in the death of Jamea Harris.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was eventually revealed that Brandon Miller was at the scene, but he was not arrested. Him and Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats caught a lot of criticism as a result of the incident.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. Miller is expected to go either second to the Charlotte Hornets or third overall, which is currently the Portland Trail Blazers. However, there is a lot of buzz about Trail Blazers potentially trading the third pick to get a more established player to join the team alongside Damian Lillard.

It will be interesting to see where Miller lands, and what teams will potentially try to move up for him if he falls to the third spot. He does not seem too concerned about the gun incident impacting his draft stock.