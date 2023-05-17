Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The NBA Draft Combine 2023 began earlier this week and while big names like Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson highlight those in attendance, none of the projected top picks will be participating in the scrimmages.

Every year, the five-on-five scrimmages prove to be the most important aspect of the combine, as plenty of players have made a name for themselves by playing in front of executives and scouts. These scrimmages will be taking place on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and ESPN’s Jonathan Givony recently listed all of the players who have elected to sit out of the combine scrimmages.

Here is the complete list of players who are sitting out:

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Jordan Hawkins (UConn)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Keyontae George (Baylor)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Outside of Henderson and Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Taylor Hendricks, Cam Whitmore and Anthony Black are all Top-10 projected draft picks who are not participating in the scrimmages at the combine.

Of the 37 players listed above, 28 of them are listed inside the Top-30 of ClutchPoints’ 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 and Top-50 prospects list. A total of 26 of these players are projected to be first-round picks in ClutchPoints’ latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft 1.0 that was released following the draft lottery.

The NBA Draft Combine 2023 will conclude on Thursday, May 18 as draft prospects continue to interview with teams and participate in these five-on-five scrimmages. The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 22 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.