Top prospect Victor Wembanyama has arrived in New York ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft. The 19-year-old phenom, who will soon be announced as the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick in the draft, was mobbed by fans in the airport upon his arrival as the Frenchman was given a brief taste of what life is going to be like for him now that he's about to set foot in the dizzying world of the NBA.

Despite the long flight from his native of France, however, Wembanyama was all smiles as he was welcomed by adoring fans and a mob of reporters as soon as he landed. One member of the media was able to get a word with the 7-foot-2 center as Wemby described the overwhelming feeling he had upon his arrival:

“I don't know how they knew what flight I was on, but it's fun, it's different,” Wembanyama said. “Seeing that you can have such an impact on people.”

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the #NBADraft Presented by State Farm 🇫🇷✈️🇺🇸 📅 Thursday, June 22, 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/rBXDttMoDJ — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2023

It's not as if Victor Wembanyama was a nobody during his stint in the French professional league. The basketball world has been following the career of this young man over the past few years, and at this point, he's gotten used to the spotlight already. Then again, the media attention is much different in the United States and in the NBA — something that Wemby will need to get accustomed to soon. After all, he's being touted as the next big thing in basketball.