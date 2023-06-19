The San Antonio Spurs will select sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday, barring a very unlikely circumstance. But what do they have planned after him?

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Spurs are “actively exploring” options to have another first-round pick. San Antonio is looking to grab another guard, according to Siegel, and they have interest in UCLA's Amari Bailey, Baylor's Keyonte George and Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr.

Siegel called Bailey “a standout” from the NBA Draft Combine in May.

“Bailey proved to be a capable ball handler and facilitator at the combine, and his athleticism would fit in well with a young, dynamic Spurs roster,” he said.

The Spurs landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery and will pick arguably the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-2 and is capable of scoring the ball at all three levels. He also has great handle and can defend using his mobility.

He will be developed in San Antonio by legendary coach Gregg Popovich, who mentored NBA legends Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli. It seems like a very good situation for Wembanyama to enter.

The Spurs last season tied the Houston Rockets with the worst record in the Western Conference (22-60). Wembanyama's arrival should give a huge boost to San Antonio's future.

Along with Wembanyama, Siegel has predicted the Spurs to land G-League Ignite wing Sidy Cissoko (No. 33 pick) and Bailey with the No. 44 pick. San Antonio will look to improve heavily with young talent.