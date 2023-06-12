The NBA Finals may come to an end Monday night, but the LNB Finals rage on, with Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 taking on Monaco to decide the champion of France’s LNB Pro A league. And Wembanyama, the soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, just gave San Antonio Spurs fans a little taste of what they are in store for with an incredible Victor Wmbanyama dunk.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 French sensation helped lead his franchise to its first-ever LNB Finals against the perennial league powerhouse, Monaco, in a best-of-five series. In Game 2, he threw down an incredible alley-oops dunk over two Monoaco that made the English language announcers go wild.

How about this alley oop finish by Victor Wembanyama over TWO defenders?! 😳pic.twitter.com/vBh1q9Fg20 — WembyNationCP (@WembyNationCP) June 12, 2023

The Wembanyama dunk came off a risky pass from former Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. The 19-year-old phenom skied over his defenders, though, to throw it down and get the and one on the process.

English-speaking announcers broadcasting the game loved the play. It drew two loud “ooohs” from the commentators as well as an “avec la force!” from the play-by-play man, which for all the non-French speakers out there, means “with the force!” en Francais.

These LNB Finals are the last games Wembanyama will play in France before heading over for the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, where the Spurs will make him the No. 1 pick.

Despite the thrilling Victor Wembanyama dunk in Game 2, Metropolitans 92 are down 0-2 to Monaco. Much of that is due to the fact that the opposing team held the future NBA star to just eight points in Game 1. However, the French big man did score 19 points in a 95-88 Game 2 loss.