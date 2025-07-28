Former NBA forward Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Broward County, Florida, on a felony fraud charge related to allegedly writing a bad check. According to TMZ and local booking records, Morris is being held without bond due to an out-of-state warrant. Authorities have since released his mugshot, but no further official comment or case details have been made public.

The 35-year-old Morris, a 13-year NBA veteran, most recently played in the 2024 playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started one game during the injury-plagued postseason run. Before that, he briefly signed a training camp deal with the New York Knicks in September 2024 but was waived within two weeks.

Drafted 14th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Morris carved out a lengthy and productive NBA career. He played for eight franchises, the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Over 783 career games, he averaged 12.0 points on 43.5% shooting (37.7% from three), along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Article Continues Below

His best statistical stretch came during the 2019–20 season with the Knicks, where he averaged a career-high 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over 43 games before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris also played a significant role in the Boston Celtics' 2018 Eastern Conference Finals appearance, further cementing his reputation as a reliable two-way forward.

Off the court, Marcus Morris transitioned into media following the 2023–24 season, making appearances on ESPN shows like First Take and Get Up alongside his twin brother, Markieff Morris. The brothers, renowned for their close bond since their college days at Kansas, have followed nearly identical paths through basketball and media.

However, legal troubles are not new to Marcus Morris. In 2012, he entered a diversion program after punching a bar employee in Lawrence, Kansas. In 2015, both Morris twins and Gerald Bowman were charged with aggravated assault in a separate incident, all charges were eventually dropped.