For the Chicago Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu is the complete package. He can score in bunches when needed, solidly rebound, defend with intensity, and bring a style of play that harkens back to the good old days of Kobe Bryant. In other words, he is the essence of the dependable player.

However, on Tuesday, Dosunmu was not in uniform on the floor as the Bulls took on the Philadelphia 76ers, per CBS Sports. He was out due to a contusion in his left quad after being listed as questionable—an injury which also sidelined him last Sunday against the New York Knicks.

As a result, the Bulls had to adjust without him against the 76ers. In the first quarter, his void was clear as day as the Bulls got absolutely killed, per Andrew Hanlon of Pippen Ain't Easy.

Thanks to Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Joel Embiid, the 76ers outscored the Bulls 45-27. By the end of the first half, the Bulls were down by 19 points, 75-56. On the whole, they look lethargic and out of it.

In the second half, Chicago came together and clawed back from 24 points to as low as seven with under five minutes remaining in the game. They did so by playing Dosunmu's game with sheer intensity and will. Matas Buzelis came alive with a couple of big shots, as did Josh Giddey.

Isaac Okoro and Tre Jones showed productivity at both ends of the floor; the second unit —specifically Jalen Smith and Kevin Huerter —exuded confidence with some critical buckets. Then, Nikola Vucevic came through in a big way as he hit the game-winning three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, coming through in the clutch just like Ayo.

NIKOLA VUCEVIC WINS IT FOR THE BULLS 🔥🔥🔥 Incredible comeback from Chicago pic.twitter.com/S30740XATA — ProphetX Hoops (@ProphetXHoops) November 5, 2025

In the end, the Bulls won 113-111.

As a result, the Bulls outscored the 76ers by a combined score of 57-36 in the second half. It was probably the best basketball they've played so far. Now the Bulls will head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Friday with a 6-1 record.

Meanwhile, head coach Billy Donovan said it will be a day-to-day approach with Dosunmu.

How Ayo Dosunmu is the glue that holds the unit together

There is no doubt that the Bulls have some notable players. They have Giddey's enhanced shooting confidence. Plus, they have Buzelis' emerging talent. They still have Vucevic's veteran presence and, of course, Coby White's offensive prowess.

When you sum it all up, it is really Dosunmu that combines all of that. Things are likely to run smoothly when he is in the game, whether as a starter or a reserve.

Already, he has shown that. So far, Dosunmu is averaging 16.2 points and 26.2 minutes per game. Last year, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his season was interrupted due to shoulder surgery.

Another notable statistic is that he has increased his three-point percentage from 32.8% to 47.6%. On defense, Dosunmu can guard multiple positions and is especially strong on the perimeter.

Overall, he demonstrates a level of consistency at both ends of the floor that the team feeds off of. Therefore, the Bulls can't afford to lose him for a prolonged period.