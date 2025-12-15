On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers continued their winning ways with a 37-24 home win over the Tennessee Titans. The win pushed the 49ers' record to 10-4 on the 2025 season as it reaches its home stretch, and marked an impressive day for quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

At one point in the game, Purdy completed an epic jump pass to George Kittle for a touchdown that gave the team a 30-10 lead in the third quarter.

Purdy playing differently now that he hits the dougie several times a game. pic.twitter.com/bEPzZyZh6B — Wildes (@kevinwildes) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had high praise for Purdy's apparent leaping ability.

“Shanahan would rather Brock Purdy not do the jump pass, ‘but when it works, we call him Michael Jordan,'” reported Vic Tafur of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, the 49ers have been humming right along this season, with a great chance to make the playoffs, although their odds at securing the top seed in the NFC North, or the NFC overall, are likely out the window as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks continue to put together wins.

Still, San Francisco has shown impressive resilience this year in finding ways to earn victories despite the plethora of injuries that they've had to deal with. Purdy is starting to round into form after missing more games than he's played this year, and looking shaky once he did finally return to the lineup, which could be a scary proposition for potential San Francisco playoff opponents.

In any case, the 49ers will next take the field next Monday evening on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.