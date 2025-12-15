The New Orleans Saints played NFC South spoiler once again, taking down the Carolina Panthers 20-17 in Week 15. Leading the way was rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough now has three wins under his belt as starting quarterback, against the Panthers twice as well as their fellow NFC South foe Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saints defensive end is starting to see things click when it comes to Shough, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Tyler Shough, he's dealing man,” Young said. “Every week I can tell he's just getting more comfortable. He's starting to look like that guy.”

Tyler Shough…starting to look like that guy," – Chase Young pic.twitter.com/TDkZGc1qL7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

In the Week 15 win, Shough completed 24-of-32 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also spearheaded New Orleans' game-winning drive. Going 62 yards down the field in eight plays, Charlie Smyth ultimately hit a 47-yard field goal to move the Saints to 4-10 on the season.

Alongside helping New Orleans earn three of those wins, Shough has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,484 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. While his numbers haven't jumped off the page, clearly Shough's winning ways are resonating with his teammates.

For the remainder of the season, Shough was essentially be trying out for a long-term role. New Orleans is poised to have another high draft and could logically use it on a quarterback. But if Shough plays himself into the starting role, perhaps the Saints opt to build around the second-round rookie instead.

The only other NFC South matchup the Saints still have on their docket is against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. But even if New Orleans can't play playoff spoiler, the coaching staff was to see Shough excel.