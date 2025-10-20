As fans have been waiting to hear updates regarding the injury to Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, the latest is likely to sour the mood as he's set to miss the start of the season with the calf issue, as confirmed by the team itself. While there have been optimistic updates with the Bulls star, it seems like the team is playing it safe with their crucial guard.

The team would take to social media and sat that while White has “resumed on-court basketball activities” and is progressing through the pocess, he will be “reevaluated in two weeks.”

“Medical Update: Coby White has resumed on-court basketball activities and continues to make progress in his ramp up phase for a right calf strain. White will be reevaluated in two weeks,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While Chicago didn't say it word-for-word, White is set to miss the opener, which is on Wednesday, and likely to miss also the first six games if the two weeks mentioned from the announcement ends on Nov. 3. However, it's a good sign that White returned to practice recently, but he even would not have a 100 percent answer on making the opener, according to Bleacher Nation.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. I’m still ramping up,” White said on Saturday. “This is the first time I’ve been up and down in a month and a half, since August. It’s in the works. It’s definitely being talked about, me playing the season opener, so we’ll see.”

Bulls' Coby White was originally expected to play in opener

With the rumors of White and the Bulls eyeing a new contract, the star is likely to not rush back to prevent re-injury to the calf after a career-year where he averaged 20.4 points per game. Fortunately, White is progressing as he returned to practice, though one has to wonder if there was setback since it was expected that he would be ready for the opener on Wednesday.

“Coby White is practicing today,” Chicago reporter K.C. Johnson wrote on X on Saturday. “Coach Billy Donovan said last week team will use time between preseason finale and regular-season opener to put him through contact and ramp him up. Assuming no setbacks, White is expected to play vs. Pistons.”

It remains to be seen when White is back, but the Bulls open the season on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.