On Wednesday, the prediction that Coby White wouldn't play in the Bulls' preseason opener came true. However, something bigger appears to be at play.

Ultimately, the Bulls may look to do two things. First, lead White down the path to return in time for the regular season start after dealing with a calf strain. Second, to work out a deal to keep him in Chicago, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

On the first front, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told Cowley that White has been working on getting back into form by running and shooting. Additionally, while it would be ideal to have White on the floor by the end of the preseason, the focus is on the regular season.

‘‘I would say the optimism, the hope, would be, ‘Can we get him in the last preseason game to play?’ ’’ Donovan said. ‘‘And the hope is he would be ready to start the season.’

On the second front, sources told Cowley that White and the organization are setting the stage for negotiations for a deal next summer. At season's end, White will become an unrestricted free agent after his three-year $33 million contract expires. Recently, he rejected a contract extension, thus opening himself up to the market.

Could the Bulls really keep Coby White?

Indeed, the Bulls do have a chance to keep White. However, it will come down to two things.

First, it will be about whether they can offer White a contract that they can afford. He has stated that he is seeking an annual salary of $30 million, as a result of his market value exceeding what his current contract allows in terms of an extension.

So in order to get him to stay, they need to offer him a higher salary. To avoid losing him to free agency and getting nothing out of it, the Bulls may look to trade White before the Feb. 6 deadline.

The second thing is whether White wants to stay in Chicago. He has said that he wants to stay in Chicago, but wants a contract that reflects his current value.

White is coming off his best season yet. Last year, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.