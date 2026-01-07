The Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a victory in the FedEx Forum, and Tuomas Iisalo made some news in an unconventional fashion. With more than half their regular rotation sidelined, Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs still come up short in the FedEx Forum. Sure, the five combined blocks from Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. deserve plenty of credit. The injured group of Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Cedric Coward still had to appreciate how the system overcame all odds.

Victory represented far more than just ending a four-game losing streak. It was validation that Iisalo's system works. It was also a signal to the fans that these Grizzlies remain focused on making a legitimate postseason push despite the adversity. Iisalo insists the first 35 games have been less about installing a perfect system and more about building a resilient one.

“I think it's good to get some kind of confirmation for the hard work that the guys are putting in,” Iisalo stressed. “That's always great, especially to come in a game where we did a tremendous job executing the game plan. We were very disciplined, especially after the half. It was a great job defensively (against the Spurs).”

The boost went well beyond the win column.

“(Winning) obviously gives a lot of confidence, not just to the players but also to the coaching staff that we can really get this done,” explained Iisalo. “We put in with very short notice some different types of wrinkles. I think we are at that stage of the season where it is very important that you have a changeup.”

That burgeoning confidence is arriving at a pivotal moment. The schedule is offering the Grizzlies a bit of stability, a precious commodity in today's NBA. With three more home games at FedExForum before a two-game trip to face the struggling Orlando Magic in Europe, Iisalo's squad has a great opportunity to surge up the standings. Upon return to the States, four of their next five are also at home.

It’s the perfect runway for a team expected to level up for years. The goal is no longer to just survive. It’s to evolve. For Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and a core returning to a battle-tested team, that means stepping back into the rotations ready to play their role as defined by the first-year head coach. This locker room cannot afford any self-inflicted headaches if they expect to play more than 82 games this season.