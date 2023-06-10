While the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat were in the midst of a fiery battle in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the attention of the fans in the arena and those watching at home briefly shifted to a woman who needed medical attention.

While the game was on a break following a timeout, some arena staff and medical personnel were seen taking out a woman in a stretcher. There aren't much details about what happened and what is the current condition of the female fan, but it was definitely a concerning sight.

Now there is a fan being taken out in a stretcher pic.twitter.com/aFsm36UQFx — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 10, 2023

Several fans couldn't help but express their concern about the woman, with many also noting that it shouldn't have been shown in national TV as respect for the female fan.

“Looks like a woman was just stretchered off the court. No idea what's going on, but she doesn't look like she's in good shape,” Mike Singer of the Denver Post wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They really didn't need to show that poor woman being stretchered off,” a commenter added. Another one shared the same sentiments, noting: “You don't need to show the woman in the crowd being stretchered out, good lord.”

Of course there were others who made light of the situation. Amid all the buzz that it created, some shared their theories over what happened. A number of people joked that the woman might have too much to drink during the Heat-Nuggets NBA Finals showdown.

“That woman they stretchered out had way too many drinks courtside lmao,” a fourth Twitter user joked. Another one said, “Imagine the woman that was just stretchered out of the #NBAFinals was because she was to drunk. Now that’s one HELL of an AA introduction.”

Hopefully, though, the said woman is now in good condition and not in any danger.