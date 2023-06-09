Heading into the Denver Nuggets Game 4 clash with the Miami Heat, things are looking rosy for the team from the Mile High City. After a disappointing Game 2, they wrestled back the upper hand in Miami, establishing a 2-1 lead with a commanding win which highlighted the disparity in talent between these two teams.

The Nuggets are now just two wins away from their first championship in history, and with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray firing on all cylinders and their role players outperforming those of the Heat, they are looking very hard to stop. A win in Game 4 would give them a 3-1 lead heading back to Denver, a lead which would be extremely hard for Miami to come back from. With that in mind, let's take a look at four bold predictions for the upcoming Denver Nuggets Game 4 matchup.

4. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will combine for 60+ points and 20+ assists

Maybe this doesn't sound so revolutionary since they did it last game, but that's testament to what we've come to expect from these two. Jokic in particular has proven himself to be simply unstoppable, averaging 33.3 points and 9.3 assists (to go with 14 rebounds) so far in these finals. Murray hasn't completely dominated from a scoring perspective, but he hasn't had to, and after his best game of the series in Game 3 is still averaging 26 points in the NBA Finals. What's more, he's had ten dimes in all three games to date.

This dynamic duo is at its absolute peak, and is proving impossible to stop for the Heat. That won't change in Game 4. Jokic has double-figure assists in all but two of his last ten games and 30 points or more in six of his last ten, so he'll almost certainly fulfil his side of the bargain. Murray might be prone to a little more variance, but he was back to his best last game and can carry that through to Game 4. With his passing also on full show this series, he can get this partnership to a 60/20 game for the second time in a row.

3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have 15+ points

KCP has plenty of playoff credentials, having been a key cog for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 2020 bubble championship. He's also played a massive role for the Nugs throughout the course of these playoffs, but thus far in the NBA Finals he hasn't been quite at his best. He's scored just 19 points across three games on 5-16 shooting, including 2-9 from downtown, and in Game 2 in particular was uncharacteristic on defense too.

But this is a guy who has been here before, and he won't be kept down forever. Caldwell-Pope shot 42.3% from long-range this season, and who showed against both the Lakers and the Suns that he can be more than just a good defender who can chuck up a shot every now and then. KCP can be a genuine threat on offense even with a limited role, and he will bounce back after a slow start to the series with a big Game 4.

2. Denver Nuggets will give up in excess of 25 free throw attempts

Let's be real – if the Nuggets win Game 4, it will be extremely hard for the Heat to come back from, and heading back to Denver there will be a real possibility that the NBA Finals are wrapped up in five games. That's clearly suboptimal for the league, and while of course there is no insinuation that what happens on the court would be influenced in any way, shape or form by external influences, the Heat might, by complete chance of course, get a few favorable calls in this one.

It was lost on approximately nobody that they were awarded only two free throws in Game 1, and since then normal programming has resumed. The Nuggets have still had more free throws in all three games, but the Heat were up to 20 in Game 2 and 19 in Game 3. It would be no surprise to see that number tick upwards in Game 4.

1. Denver Nuggets will beat the Miami Heat to take a 3-1 series lead

Heading into the series there were very few people who thought the Heat had more to work with on their roster than the Nuggets. Denver has the better top duo and better support around them, but Miami is Miami and for whatever reason, is capable of consistently beating teams which, on paper, appear to be substantially better than them.

That was the case in Game 2 after the Nuggets dominated in Game 1, but in Game 3 the talent differential was abundantly clear. Despite hitting only five three-pointers, Denver was far too good at the offensive floor, and their underrated defense was able to put the brakes on a Miami offense which often looked like it lacked answers. As we've seen plenty of times before, the Miami Heat won't go down without a fight, but the Nuggets are just too good and can give themselves a chance to wrap up the championship in Denver with a win in Game 4.