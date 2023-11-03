Kevin Durant will make a special guest appearance on the broadcast during the Warriors and Suns NBA In-Season Tournament game Friday

The NBA In-Season Tournament is set to begin on Friday. The Golden State Warriors will battle the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday, and a current star player who is very familiar with both teams will deliver takes on the game. Kevin Durant, who is currently on the Phoenix Suns, is set to be a special guest for the NBA's Warriors-Thunder broadcast, per the NBA In-Season Tournament on X (formerly Twitter).

Durant of course began his career with the Thunder before later joining the Warriors. His presence on the broadcast is destined to draw plenty of attention.

Kevin Durant on the Warriors-Thunder broadcast

KD debuted in 2007-08 with the Seattle SuperSonics. He immediately established himself as a star and never looked back. In 2008-09, the franchise moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Durant continued to shine despite the move. He went on to lead the league in scoring four times with OKC. Durant, along with Russell Westbrook, also helped the Thunder turn into a consistent playoff contender.

Kevin Durant ended up leaving the Thunder to sign with the Warriors following the 2015-16 campaign. His decision was extremely controversial since OKC had just lost to Golden State in the playoffs.

Durant's move paid off though, as he played a major role in Golden State's continued success. He only spent three full years with the Warriors, winning two championships in Golden State.

He later played for the Brooklyn Nets before getting traded to the Suns during the 2022-23 season. Some of Durant's best years came with the Thunder and Warriors though. It will be intriguing to see what kind of reception he gets from OKC and Golden State fans on the broadcast.