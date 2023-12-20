Where should John Wall and Austin Rivers sign in NBA free agency?

Both guards are reportedly attempting to return to the NBA through free agency. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, 10-15 teams attended a Reaves and Wall workout in Orlando. Haynes also shared videos of the workout.

Video footage obtained by @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport from the private workout of Austin Rivers and John Wall in Orlando this morning with half the league’s teams attending. pic.twitter.com/nj0EglmsNr — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 20, 2023

Rivers has been linked to a few different teams in free agency but nothing has come to fruition. He last appeared in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022-23 season.

Wall's last NBA appearance also came in 2022-23. He appeared in 34 games with the Los Angeles Clippers that season. Wall previously said he'd be open to reuniting with his former Washington Wizards teammate Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns.

So what teams make the most sense for Wall and Rivers?

John Wall's veteran leadership, offensive upside

John Wall isn't in his prime anymore. He made five consecutive All-Star teams while playing for the Wizards, and was regarded as one of the better guards in the NBA during his prime.

With that being said, he still averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game last season with the Clippers. He's more than capable of performing at a respectable level.

Young teams that are trying to compete would benefit from Wall's veteran presence. The Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets could all be fits for Wall.

Austin Rivers' free agency

Unlike John Wall, Rivers has never been considered an NBA star. Still, he's carved out a solid career as a key role player. Rivers will have some games where he produces impressive offensive statistics. He's also a hard-worker on the defensive end of the floor.

He's versatile as well, meaning he can play point or shooting guard if necessary. Rivers isn't afraid to guard anyone on defense, even if it is an opponent's best player.

Teams searching for defensive help or dealing with injury concerns would benefit from signing Rivers in free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat are all possible landing destinations for Rivers.

Neither player will completely change the dynamic of a roster. However, both John Wall and Austin Rivers are still capable of playing important roles for teams.