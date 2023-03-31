Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

7-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement on Friday. Aldridge, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets during his career, shared his retirement message on Twitter.

“In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12,” Aldridge wrote on Twitter.

Aldridge, 37, enjoyed an excellent career.

He began his NBA tenure in 2006 with the Trail Blazers, and immediately flashed signs of stardom. However, he didn’t make his first All-Star team until the 2011-2012 campaign with Portland. He went on to make five consecutive All-Star teams.

LaMarcus Aldridge ended up in San Antonio with the Spurs in 2015, where he would continue to find success. He remained in San Antonio until the 2020-21 season, when he was ultimately traded to the Nets. Aldridge played in just 52 total games with the Nets, 47 of which came in 2021-2022.

LaMarcus Aldridge endued injury trouble during his time in Brooklyn, and did not play during the 2022-23 campaign. His best years unquestionably came with Portland and San Antonio.

Overall, Aldridge finishes his career with a points per game average of 19.1 and total rebounds per game average of 8.1 He should garner Hall of Fame consideration as well. Aldridge was one of the better big men in the NBA when on the floor. He held his own on defense, consistently crashed the boards, and was certainly an intimidating offensive presence.