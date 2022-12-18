By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that Mexico is part of their plans for a potential expansion team in the future.

Silver, who is in Mexico City for the Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs international game, spoke to the media ahead of the showdown and addressed questions with regards to the possibility of the country eventually hosting their own NBA team. While Silver reiterated what NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said before that “expansion is currently not on the docket,” he emphasized that it’s “definitely possible” for the league to have a team in Mexico and that they “will be looking seriously at Mexico City over time.”

“In terms of Mexico City, I believe you’re doing all the things necessary to demonstrate to the league that ultimately we may be in a position to house an NBA team here. Certainly from a travel standpoint it’s very accessible, time zone wise, of course, climate,” Silver added.

“Mexico City is the largest city in North America. Incredible population of 120 million people [in Mexico] who love sport. At least our numbers show that there are 30 million people right now in Mexico that identify themselves as NBA fans, and we believe through all new forms of media that are available to us, that number will only continue to grow.”

Adam Silver noted that the NBA will be dealing with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and their US TV deals first before discussing a potential expansion, something that he and the NBA have emphasized before. With that said, it may take years before Mexico gets its own franchise.

For what it’s worth, there are two other cities in contention to have an NBA team, with previous reports indicating that Seattle and Las Vegas are also being considered by the league.