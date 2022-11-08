By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated November 8, 2022

The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion.

“Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have to be one the cities that would be in consideration along with a host of other very big and relevant cities in North America,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said, per Andscape.

Seattle and Las Vegas have been mentioned as expansion destinations. Seattle was once home to the SuperSonics and seems to destined to get an NBA team at some point. As for Vegas, the NBA Summer League is currently played there and the sport is growing in the city. LeBron James has expressed his desire to own a team in Las Vegas as well.

As for Mexico City, Tatum addressed possible travel issues.

“One of the biggest challenges around international expansion has always been the travel issues,” he said. “And the travel is not an issue. It’s a pretty short flight for several of our teams, particularly our Texas teams, our Florida teams, our New Orleans team. Arizona actually is a pretty short flight. So, those are all the kinds of things that we would take into consideration, and for those reasons you’d have to consider it. But again, I’d say it’s not immediately on the docket right now.”

The NBA stood firm that expansion is not on the “docket” right now. But adding new teams seems inevitable for the league in the not-so-distant future.