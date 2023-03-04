NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly on a short list of candidates to replace Bob Iger as the CEO of Disney, according to Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino.

Silver’s contract with the National Basketball Association runs through the 2024 season. Other names on the shortlist include Candle Media co-founder and co-CEO Kevin Mayer, and Disney co-chairman Dana Walden, per Front Office Sports.

“Silver is only being considered for the top position, and cannot serve on Disney’s board due to the NBA’s broadcast partnership with the media giant causing a conflict of interest,” wrote Doug Greenberg of FOS. “A timeline for Silver — or any of the other candidates — to be hired at Disney is unknown at this time.”

Iger returned to Disney in November of 2022 after initially retiring in 2021, although he was never intending to stay as the company’s chief executive for an extended period of time. The search for a new successor began almost immediately after his return to the company.

Disney struggled with Iger’s first successor, Bob Chapek, at the helm, “missing revenue expectations in Q4 2022 while increasing its operating loss for streaming to $1.5 billion. Disney’s stock price jumped 6.3 percent following the announcement of Iger’s return,” per Greenberg.

Adam Silver was named the commissioner of the NBA after David Stern retired in 2014. He hasn’t spoke publicly about the opportunity, and hasn’t indicated in any way that he could potentially leave the league behind in 2024.

Of course, Disney does have the funds and resources to make an extremely enticing offer to the 60-year-old, so it will be interesting to see if the opportunity is one that may actually come to fruition.