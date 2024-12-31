The NBA has handed out discipline for the altercation that happened on Dec. 29 between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

As a result of throwing Heat guard Tyler Herro to the ground, Rockets' guard Amen Thompson has been suspended two games without pay. Miami's Terry Rozier was also suspended one game without pay due to being involved and escalating the issue at hand. These were the only two players to receive suspensions, as a few others received fines.

Although he was not suspended, Herro was fined $25,000 for his role in the altercation, and Rockets guard Jalen Green was fined $35,000 for escalating the altercation. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000 by the NBA for “verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection.”

After the altercation broke out on the court and players were ejected, Rockets veteran Fred VanVleet made contact with an official and was ejected. VanVleet has been fined $35,000 for this issue.

