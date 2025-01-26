Today marks the fifth year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, and sometimes it's hard to think that it's real. Mostly everybody knew where they were the moment the news came across the news, and the entire world was shaken up as Bryant was a well-known icon not only in basketball but in society.

Some have already sent out their tribute regarding Bryant, and one of those people was Carmelo Anthony. Both Anthony and Bryant were able to play together in the Olympics on Team USA and won a gold medal. Anthony posted a picture of them together on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote a small tribute.

“Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” Anthony wrote.

Bryant impacted many lives on and off the court, and people spoke highly of him no matter what room he was in. On the court, he was feared and had the motto “Mamba Mentality” that players use to this day to tap into another zone and become a different version of themselves. Off the court, kids will shoot a paper ball into a trash can and after making it, they emphatically say Bryant's name.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and helped the Lakers win five championships during his time. He played with some of the best of the best in his career, including Shaquille O'Neal, and some people think they could go down as one of the best one-two punches in the league.

Once Bryant retired from the game, he still found himself being involved and would show up to courtside every once in a while. More importantly, he was a big fan of the WNBA, as well as his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's legacy will continue to push on, and he'll still be considered one of the best to ever play the game.