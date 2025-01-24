Being elected into the NBA All-Star Game is one of the most prestigious awards an athlete can achieve in basketball. Being voted a starter is even more impressive, though. Only the best of the best start in the game that features the greatest players in the world. With 2025 All-Star starters being announced at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23, we wanted to look at which players have been named as an All-Star Game starter the most. So, check out the gallery below.

LeBron James has 20 All-Star appearances to his name, and he has started the game all 20 times. That is quite impressive, and that combination of greatness and longevity is why he has gone down as one of the greatest NBA players ever. James didn't make the All-Star Game as a rookie in 2003-04, but he has made it every single year since.

The 20 straight appearances are both the most consecutive All-Star appearances and the most total All-Star nods. The King has represented the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers during his All-Star career. The best small forward in league history took home the All-Star MVP award three times.

Kobe Bryant was so great in the All-Star Game that the NBA has named the game's MVP trophy after him. It makes sense, too, considering his four All-Star MVPs are tied with Bob Pettit for the most ever. Bryant came into the league young and was an All-Star by year two at age 19.

After missing the game the following season, he ended up going to 17 straight All-Star Games all the way until his retirement. That gives him 18 total All-Star nods, and although he wasn't picked as a starter three times, his 15 starts are still the second most ever. Bryant had a lot of memorable moments during his career, and some of the best came in the All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history, so it should come as no surprise that he ranks so high in All-Star Game starts. Jordan was elected one of the best players in the NBA 14 different times in his career. He never came off the bench in the All-Star Game, though, as the only season he didn't start was 1985-86 when he didn't even suit up for the game that he was voted into because he was hurt.

Although Jordan was fantastic, he probably didn't deserve an All-Star nod that season. He only played 18 total games, which made him one of the least deserving All-Stars ever.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks second in total All-Star appearances with 19, but he is only fourth in starts with 13. The legendary center known for his skyhook was really good for a really long time. He dominated statistically early in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he found tons of championship success later on with the Lakers.

It makes sense that he didn't start every season, though, because the '80s were stacked with talent at the five position. At the time, most NBA teams tried to build their rosters from the inside out, so Abdul-Jabbar had plenty of competition for earning a starting nod.

The All-Star Game is known for a flashy style of play these days. With little defense played, players use the game as a chance to show off their deep three-point range and their athletic prowess as a dunker. That hasn't always been the case, as the game was more competitive back when Tim Duncan was playing.

Duncan was known as the “Big Fundamental.” His effective but somewhat boring style of play wouldn't have fit the modern All-Star Game style, but he was great enough as a player in the regular season to continuously be voted as an All-Star starter. Duncan came off the bench in the game three times in addition to his 12 starts.