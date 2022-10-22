Despite Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points on Jalen Rose, he’s not #1 on his ‘5 toughest NBA players he’s guarded’

Jalen Rose revealed his top 5 toughest players to guard, and Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant wasn’t listed at No. 1 on his list. Rose’s list included plenty of talented players from his generation, but Kobe seemed like a lock for the No. 1 spot given his 81-point outburst against Rose.

Rose ultimately listed Kobe at No. 2 and Michael Jordan at No. 1. His entire list looked like this:

5. Glenn Robinson

4. Grant Hill

3. Tracy McGrady

2. Kobe Bryant

1. Michael Jordan

It is difficult to argue against MJ at No. 1. It should be noted that Rose has always spoken highly of Jordan.

Michael Jordan is generally considered to be the greatest basketball player of all-time. And at worst, Lebron James stans have Jordan ranked No. 2 all-time. But Kobe Bryant absolutely torched Jalen Rose in his 81-point game. Kobe’s jaw-dropping effort included a 55-point showing in the second half alone.

In the end, Jalen Rose was a good sport about it. Kobe and Rose once did a commercial together poking fun at Rose.

In fact, it was Rose’s idea to do the Kobe Bryant martini commercial, per msn.com.

“I think it was date night for him and the wife… I looked down at the table and they had a few martinis. That image always stuck with me.,” Rose said. “I wanted to do something about 81 martinis.”

In the end, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were two of the most difficult players to guard of all-time without question. They both feared nobody and found ways to score in improbable fashion.