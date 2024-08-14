Former All-Star John Wall last played an NBA game during the 2022-2023 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He made 34 appearances for the team before they traded him to the Houston Rockets in February of that year, although the Rockets waived him just three days later. In his last NBA season, Wall posted his lowest averages in his career, logging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists on shooting splits of 40.7% from the field and 30.3% from three. Still, after being out of the league for a couple of years, John Wall still wants an NBA comeback.

To prove that he can still hang on the basketball court, the former No. 1 draft pick wowed fans in a mixtape of his recent play in the Miami Pro League, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter. The footage shows the former All-Star showcasing his signature athleticism and on-court shiftiness, prompting fans to ask whether he can still play in the NBA.

John Wall's NBA comeback?

As shown in the video, the 33-year-old still has flashes of the agility and solid handles that made him a nightmare to guard in the league. However, as expected, he has lost a step, and he now relies heavily on his veteran savvy and dribbling skills to get around defenders on layups or get to his spots for jumpshots.

The ex-Washington Wizards star still might have something left in the tank to entice teams to take a chance on him. For instance, several contenders might need a back-up point guard who can lead their second units or provide veteran leadership during high-stakes situations.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see John Wall in an NBA uniform again.

One person said, “I still think Wall can still give any team inna league 13-16 pts off the bench.”

While 13 to 16 points might be a little much, the poster might have the right idea. Going by the mixtape, Wall could still pose trouble for certain defenses, especially if he gets a consistent jumper.

However, a couple of posters suggested that Wall might be better served if he took his talents overseas, following the example of other former NBA stars like Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, who are now playing in the Asian pro leagues.

One poster even suggested he follow the path of former New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury, who became a superstar in the Chinese Basketball Association.

“I just don't understand why John Wall doesn't go pull a Stephon Marbury and become a phenom in China. Clearly he still got it,” the poster said.

Another person also suggested that Wall should go back to the Wizards to provide mentorship for their young players.

What's next?

Whether or not the five-time All-Star John Wall successfully makes a return to the NBA, it's clear from the Miami Pro League mixtape that he can still perform. Basketball fans should be excited at the possibility of seeing him lace up on a professional court again. It's been a long time.