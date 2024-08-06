Dwight Howard had a very long and successful career in the NBA, and it came to an end in 2022. Howard spent 18 seasons in the NBA and he played for seven different teams. He is most well-known for his long stint with the Orlando Magic to begin his career. Howard played for the Magic for eight years before joining the Los Angeles Lakers. He then hopped around for about 10 years before calling it a career in the NBA, and he now plays for the Taiwan Mustangs.

On a recent episode of Above the Rim W/ DH 12, Dwight Howard went in depth about his decision to leave the NBA. After his NBA career ended, Howard joined the Taoyuan Leopards. He played one year there, and he is now with the Mustangs. At the end of the day, Howard wanted to hoop, and he was sick of the lies.

“At that point I was fed up, I was fed up with all the cap and the lies,” Howard said during the podcast. “So I was like man I’d rather just go somewhere and hoop because it’s just too many lies, and then as much work as I’m putting in to play year after year and sacrificing my family time. Like bro trying to maintain a body takes a lot bro, and I’m doing this for 18, 19 years, straight getting up at the same time training, I can’t even do stuff with my kids because I’m making sure I’m in the gym, making sure I’m straight, and I’m doing this to sacrifice for the teams to tell me I ain’t going to play or this, that, or the third, nah, I’d rather go overseas, get my little bag, hoop like I want to hoop, and come back home with my family.”

Dwight Howard did just that. He went overseas, and now, he is hooping.

Dwight Howard admits that the NBA made him depressed

It can be difficult for a player that was a star in their prime start to fall off once they get older. Dwight Howard admitted that he has struggled with it, but he's doing a good job of having a good perspective on things.

“I’ve been depressed plenty of times sitting at the crib, I’m watching film of myself hoop like, I can still f**king hoop bro this s**t is crazy,” Howard said. “Then I’m like, I’m not going to let this take away my joy and my happiness, I did so much, I’m traveling, I’m being able to hoop around the world, no I can’t let it take away my joy. The NBA stuff will have you depressed, it will have your joy gone.”

Everything hasn't been easy for Howard, but it sounds like he is doing a good job of looking at the positives of the situation. Every player gets older and it becomes harder to keep up in the NBA, but he had a great career, and now he is still playing basketball at the professional level. There is still a lot for Howard to be excited about in terms of his basketball playing career.