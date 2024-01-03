We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pacers defeated the Bucks 122-113 on New Year's Day in the first of a home-and-home series. Now, the teams will move to Indiana, and the Pacers will try to sweep the Bucks. The Bucks led 32-25 after the first quarter and were up 62-56 at halftime. Then, the Pacers slowly battled back. It was a great fourth quarter that helped them get over the hump, and the Pacers cruised to victory.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers with 26 points and 11 assists. Additionally, Myles Turner had 13 points. Bennedict Mathurin added 25 points and 13 rebounds off the bench. Next, T.J. McConnell had 16 points and nine assists off the bench. The Pacers shot 44.3 percent from the field. Also, they were awful from the triples, converting just 14.3 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. But the Pacers won the board battle 52-46 and had seven steals.

Giannis Antetoukounmpo led the Bucks with a triple-double by notching 30 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Also, Brook Lopez added 21 points. Khris Middleton had 21 points. Likewise, Damian Lillard scored 13 points but shot just 3 for 16 from the field. Malik Beasley had 12 points. Unfortunately, the bench was terrible, with only 16 combined points. The Bucks shot 44.1 percent as a unit and just 25 percent from the 3-point line. Unfortunately, they turned the ball over 11 times.

The Bucks lead the all-time head-to-head series 115-95. Additionally, the Pacers have won 3 of 4 this season. Because of the In-Season Tournament, the divisional rivals have already played each other four times, including three times in Milwaukee. The Pacers edged out the Bucks 126-124 in the one game at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pacers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 257.5 (-110)

Under: 257.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks continue to be one of the best teams in the NBA. Amazingly, they continue to thrive all over the court and have been shooting the ball well in most games across the spectrum.

Antetoukounmpo is the man in town with 30.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 60.6 percent from the field. Lillard is averaging 25.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. Middleton is also solid, with 14.5 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Likewise, Lopez has been efficient, with 12.8 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Bobby Portis has been good off the bench, with 12.6 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Moreover, Beasley has been consistent, with 11.8 points per game.

The Bucks are one of the best shooting teams in the league, ranking second in field-goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Bucks are not always consistent at the charity stripe, ranking 16th in free-throw shooting percentage. Ultimately, it could mean the difference in this showdown in a packed house with ravenous Pacers fans. The Bucks are solid on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. Also, they are inconsistent in handling the ball, ranking 15th in turnovers. The Bucks are efficient on the defensive rim, ranking 10th in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetoukounmpo and Lillard can do better at shooting the basketball. Then, they need to stop Haliburton and force the Pacers to go in another direction.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are having a good season and attempting to make a run at a playoff spot. Moreover, they enter this game trailing the Bucks by 5.5 games and have a legitimate chance to steal the division if they can sustain their success.

Haliburton is their best player, averaging 24.7 points and 12.7 assists per game. Today, he will try and keep scoring while distributing it to open shooters. Turner looks to do more today. So far, he is averaging 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. Mathurin has been a good third option, averaging 14 points per game. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield is averaging 12.8 points per game. But Hield struggled on Monday, scoring 0 points on 0 for 6 shooting.

The Pacers are the best shooting team in the NBA. Likewise, they are third in the association in 3-point shooting. The Pacers are solid at the charity stripe, ranking ninth in free-throw shooting. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. But the Pacers pass so efficiently, ranking first in assists. Also, they handle the ball relatively well, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Pacers are tough to beat on the defensive rim, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can score efficiently and hit their shots. Then, the Pacers need to win the board battle.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are certainly capable of going into Indiana and stomping the Pacers. However, the Pacers have something to prove, and winning 4 of 5 games from the Bucks would make a statement. Expect this game to go down to the wire. There is a good chance that someone will take a 3-point shot with time expiring to try and win this game. It has that feel.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: +3.5 (-108)