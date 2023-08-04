Former Phoenix Suns basketball player Josh Jackson has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who attended the same Super Bowl party as Jackson in 2022. The incident took place in a New York City hotel room following the party.

The accuser has maintained anonymity and first reported the incident to New York City police two months after it occurred. She filed a civil case against Jackson one month ago with the U.S. District Court, per Daniel Libit of Sportico.

Libit also shared the following details from the lawsuit.

“The woman claims she was very intoxicated upon arriving at Jackson's room at the New York Edition Hotel, at which point, the lawsuit says, he propositioned her for sex, offering her $1,500 while boasting that he had another $12 million in his bank account. The plaintiff says she rebuffed his request before laying down on the bed in the room and falling asleep.

“At some point later, the plaintiff alleges, she was awakened by Jackson attempting to forcibly have sex with her and tried to fight him off. The lawsuit says she left the hotel room, purchased an emergency contraceptive from a pharmacy, and took a train home where she showered.”

No criminal charges have been made against Jackson yet.

Josh Jackson was the 4th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Phoenix Suns out of the University of Kansas. After two full seasons with the Suns, he went to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings. Jackson previously played a part of a vandalism incident which involved damaging the car of one of his Kansas teammates' ex-girlfriends.