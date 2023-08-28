Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is not giving up on a potential NBA comeback. Thomas recently took the court at Jamal Crawford's The Crawsover Pro-Am league, and the former Celtic's stat line is sure to blow fans away.

Thomas dropped a whopping 51 points on the afternoon, adding in ten assists for good measure.

At 34 years old, the chances of an NBA comeback for Isaiah Thomas might be slim, but he still clearly has at least some of the explosive offensive ability that made him a fan favorite in Boston.

The performance on Sunday evoked memories of when Thomas would light up the nets in TD garden.

Others floated the possibility of Isaiah Thomas joining Ice Cube's Big3 league, which is full of former NBA players looking to put the skills they still have to good use.

Thomas first entered Celtics fan's radar when he was traded to the team at the 2015 trade deadline. At 5'9″, the pint-sized point guard's fearlessness and sheer willpower quickly made him a fan favorite in Boston.

In 2016-17, Thomas averaged an astonishing 28.9 points per game and led the Celtics all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they eventually bowed out to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. During that series, Thomas sustained a hip injury from which he would never fully recover.

Thomas wouldn't be able to find a consistent home after being traded from the Celtics in 2017, bouncing around from several organizations throughout the past few years.

Still, NBA fans can't help but wonder what he might still have left in the tank following a performance like this.