Not too long ago, Isaiah Thomas was an NBA All-Star and led the Boston Celtics to one of the best records in the entire league.

Now, Thomas finds himself just looking for one more opportunity to prove himself in this league, as he has received very few chances in the league over the last few seasons.

While he did play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 season on numerous 10-day contracts, Thomas has not played at all during the 2022-23 season and recently talked about his future on FanDuel’s Run It Back with NBA insider Shams Charania.

“I’m 100% back, I’m not gonna compare what I was 5 years ago when I was in Boston but I feel that same way,” Thomas said when asked about how he feels physically. “Obviously I haven’t played that much the last few years so there’s not a lot of pounding on my body. I’ve talked to numerous teams this whole year, that’s why I continue to stick with it and stay ready.

“I really believe at some point this summer, a team will come to me in free agency and bring me aboard and I will be more than willing to take advantage of that opportunity, whether it is to play or whether it is to mentor younger guys which is needed in the NBA.”

“I’m 100% back, I’m not gonna compare what I was 5 years ago when I was in Boston but I feel that same way…. Anything that’s needed I’m willing to do, I love the game of basketball, I want to continue my career in the NBA”@isaiahthomas on his possible NBA return 👀#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/YyRiM2p0yv — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 1, 2023

Thomas also stated that he is willing to accept any role that is needed of him and wants to continue his career in the NBA.

Drafted 60th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, there is no denying that Isaiah Thomas was one of the best players in the league during the prime of his career despite the fact that he is only 5-foot-9!

He was named an All-Star twice during the 2015-16 season and the 2016-17 season while he was with the Celtics and Thomas also made the 2016-17 All-NBA Second Team. Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor during the 2016-17 season with Boston.

Since that season though, Thomas has played just a total of 109 games with seven different organizations, as he has not been the same since numerous hip injuries.

Beloved throughout the league by various players and coaches, it is a surprise that Isaiah Thomas is not on a roster right now. Maybe he cannot play the minutes and role he held several years ago, but Thomas can still be a teacher and veteran mentor for many players, even All-Star talents in the NBA!

Time will tell what the future holds for the 34-year-old guard, but it is very clear that Thomas wants to continue his basketball career and that he is willing to do what is necessary to make this happen.