Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Isaiah Thomas is still not giving up on returning to the NBA, and all he needs is one chance to prove to everyone that he can still help a team win.

In an interview on Ball Don’t Stop, Thomas opened up about how he’s been in a “lose-lose” situation ever since his 2017 hip injury. He explained that everyone still expects him to drop 30 points on any given night, only to be judged for scoring just 12 points or less in a bench role.

“They compare me to my 30 points per game, so when I get 12 in a reserve role it’s he lost a step. I can help a team whether I play or not and that’s not being heard enough,” Thomas shared.

Ever since being traded by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 offseason, Isaiah Thomas has been in and out of the league, unable to stick to one team. He did feature for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 campaign, but despite being a solid veteran mentor for LaMelo Ball and the other guards of the squad, Charlotte opted not to retain him.

However, Thomas emphasized that he can still be a significant contributor. But in order to do that, he needs a team to trust him and give him a shot. He even specified what he can bring to the table if a team takes a chance on him.

“Give me a real bench role where I play in both halves? I’ll give you 14 and 4 in 18 mins easy. I’ll make an impact,” Thomas shared.

It remains to be seen if Thomas will be able to get another opportunity in the NBA. It’s still early in the season and teams are still trying to make their current rosters work. With that said, the veteran scorer might need to wait for some more time before he gets a potential call-up.