By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas has reportedly been linked to the San Antonio Spurs in recent weeks, per Spurs Talk. Thomas is a respected veteran who made a name for himself during his time in Boston with the Celtics. The Spurs are not looking to compete this year, but Thomas would provide veteran leadership for San Antonio’s youthful roster.

Isaiah Thomas made his NBA debut with the Sacramento Kings during the 2011-2012 season. His breakout campaign came in 2013-2014, as Thomas averaged over 20 points and 6 assists per game. But it was in 2015-2016 with the Boston Celtics that he was selected to his first NBA All-Star team while averaging 22 points. Isaiah Thomas then averaged just shy of 29 points and 6 assists per contest during the 2016-2017 season with the Celtics.

He produced steady production following that magical campaign, but Thomas never produced at the same elite level. His last taste of NBA action came last year in various stints between the Lakers, Mavericks, and Hornets.

Some reports stated that Isaiah Thomas could join Dwight Howard in Taiwan. However, those reports were recently shutdown. It is apparent that Thomas still has a desire to play in the NBA. He previously sent a strong message to teams amid his comeback bid.

“They compare me to my 30 points per game, so when I get 12 in a reserve role it’s he lost a step. I can help a team whether I play or not and that’s not being heard enough,” Thomas said.

We will continue to monitor updates on the Spurs’ connection to Isaiah Thomas.