The race for the NBA play-in tournament in the Western Conference is shaping up to be one of the ages. Entering the final week of the regular season, the five through eight seeds are separated by a half-game in the Western Conference.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index crunched the numbers to show NBA fans the likeliest scenarios in the wild West. According to the BPI, the third most likely outcome pits the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers against each other. The two LA rivals have never played in the playoffs.

The Clippers currently sit as the five seed, which would automatically qualify them. However, the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, currently seventh and eighth in the West, have a game in hand over the Clippers and the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors. The Clippers ended the regular season as the eighth seed last season and lost both of their play-in games, missing the playoffs.

The Lakers have found their way back into the playoff picture thanks to a resurgence of health and several impact pickups at the trade deadline. LA is 13-6 since the all-star break and has won six of its last seven games.

The two teams have one more battle in the regular season on Wednesday. The Clippers have won 10 straight against the Lakers, winning three of the last four by double digits.

An all-LA battle for the seventh seed would be must-see television. It’s the sort of game NBA commissioner Adam Silver dreamed of when the league installed the current play-in format in 2020.

The top six seeds in each conference automatically make it to the NBA playoffs, with the seven through ten seeds heading to the play-in tournament. Buckle up for a wild finish in the Western Conference this week.