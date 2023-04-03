Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Western Conference standings are embroiled in absolute chaos as the NBA regular season comes to a close. The NBA Play In-Tournament is far from set, and the matchup scenarios are guaranteed to fluctuate over the last few NBA games. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are two of the teams vying to make it out of the play-in, and at worst make it in.

The NBA Play-In Tournament takes place April 11-14, and it is anyone’s guess who will be playing in it. There are countless possibilities that could take place, including one that includes the Lakers and Warriors facing off in the first round of the play-in.

As of right now, Los Angeles sits at the 7th seed at 40-38, while Golden State sits at the 6th seed at 41-38. That is only a half game ahead of the Lakers, so some rearrangement is far out of the question.

If the Warriors lose their half-game lead to the also 40-38 8th seed New Orleans Pelicans, and the Lakers fail to make up that half-game, the Pelicans would rise to the 6th seed. This is because the Pelicans own the tiebreaker over the Lakers, and would thus be seeded higher than the Lakers if the two teams finished with the same record.

The Lakers would then remain at the 7th seed, as they own the tiebreaker with the Warriors. Thus, if the Warriors relinquish their half-game lead to the Pelicans and Lakers, and the Lakers and Warriors finish ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles would finish 7th and Golden State would finish 8th.

This would create an all-time play-in matchup between the Warriors and Lakers, between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. It would be another chapter in the storied rivalry between the two hall-of-famers, and must watch TV for NBA fans across the globe.