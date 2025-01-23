Commissioner Adam Silver and company have had a plethora of problems on their hands this season, including a perceived NBA ratings issue as well as the lack of attention that the current best teams in the league are receiving. With such big issues at hand, fans might not expect the league to be focused on more trivial matters, but that's exactly what was insinuated by a recent announcement regarding the way games are timed.

“The NBA is changing the shape of the shot clock. The NBA, WNBA, and G League will start using the new one — the circle one — starting next season,” reported Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic on BlueSky.

PARIS — The NBA is changing the shape of the shot clock. The NBA, WNBA, and G League will start using the new one — the circle one — starting next season. — Mike Vorkunov (@mikevorkunov.bsky.social) 2025-01-23T15:18:48.740Z

It's unclear exactly what effect the NBA intends for the new shot clock to have on the in-game experience, outside of perhaps making the court slightly more visible for people sitting in certain rows behind the basket.

The way the shot clock actually operated was shifted in recent years, as the league made it so that if a team secured an offensive rebound, the shot clock would reset to 14 instead of 24, which is perhaps at least part of the reason why there has been such an uptick in scoring as of late.

Other changes that fans have clamored for have included doing something about the current influx of three-point shooting, which has essentially eliminated the differing styles of play that defined previous eras of basketball, even if the offenses today are as efficient as ever.

Fans have also been wondering why in the last few postseasons, the league has declined to put the “NBA Playoffs” logo on the court, as was previously customary, or painting a large trophy over the team logos during the Finals.

For now, fans will have to be satisfied with the change to the shot clock structure, even if it wasn't the most pressing issue.