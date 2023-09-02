The mythos of how driven and competitive Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was in his playing days (and still is even in his off-court pursuits) grew even stronger when the Last Dance documentary came out in 2020. Jordan always willed himself to be better than his peers, and it resulted in six championship wins across multiple three-peats. However, Jordan may not be as infallible as he portrays himself as, if his son, Marcus, is to be believed.

Behind the curtain of invincibility, there is something that strikes fear into the heart of the Bulls icon and arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. And Jordan's son shed light on the Bulls legend's only weakness.

Speaking on the iHeartRadio podcast co-hosted by his girlfriend Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan revealed what his father Michael is truly “terrified” of.

“There's a bunch of stuff that I feel like people don't know. One is that he's terrified of snakes,” Marcus revealed.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

That should not take away from what a force of nature Michael Jordan has been, especially on the court. The fear of snakes is one of the most common phobias in the world, so it only serves to make the Bulls legend more human, not less. Nevertheless, Jordan's sons (Marcus and Jeffrey) poked fun at this fear of his as they tried to come up with ways to entertain themselves amid their ennui.

“We were probably like 12 and 14, and we got a bunch of rubber snakes and threw them in my dad's room on top of his bed,” Marcus added.

Of course, given what we know about Michael Jordan's personality, it's not too big of a surprise to see that his sons did not get away with such hijinks.

“We were grounded. He was running around the house trying to figure out who did it,” Marcus said.

It sure is a funny visual to imagine the Bulls icon running around the house to try and apprehend his sons for having a good time. And recalling this surely will remind Marcus of better days, especially when Michael doesn't seem to approve of his son's relationship with the ex-wife of his former partner in crime, Scottie Pippen.