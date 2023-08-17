Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have one of the more intriguing relationships in the public eye due to the relationship between former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. It sounds like the relationship between Marcus and Larsa is taking the next step, as the former has a big update regarding a wedding announcement, reports TMZ news.

“‘We're looking for a location,' Heir Jordan said with a big smile on his face. When the cameras followed up about whether they had a date set, Marcus explained the two have kickstarted the planning process.”

This is probably unsettling news for both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, as the two undoubtedly feel a type of way about Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen being in a romantic relationship. Obviously, wedding speculation makes it a lot more than just a romantic relationship, so things could definitely start to get a little more intense. Not mention, Scottie and Michael aren't necessarily on good terms notwithstanding the relationship between Marcus and Larsa.

It is uncertain what Scottie Pippen's exact thoughts are on the relationship, although Michael Jordan was specifically asked about it by paparazzi recently. Jordan replied emphatically that he does not approve, so a wedding happening makes this a lot more interesting.

Stay tuned into any more updates regarding a potential future wedding between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. If things continue to progress, a date will be set, and Michael Jordan could easily be getting an invitation to the ceremony; in terms of Scottie Pippen, it is unlikely that he would even attend if an invitation was sent his way.