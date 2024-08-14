In a candid revelation on the latest episode of “The Ogs” podcast, hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller featuring guest Gilbert Arenas, Miller shared a humorous yet telling incident from his early NBA career involving Shaquille O’Neal, the league's legendary center.

During the podcast, Miller recalled a particular game where he attempted to play tough defense against O'Neal, known for his overpowering presence on the court. “Shaquille O'Neal, the most dominant big I've ever seen. We had a defense for him, like we had the defense for him, and there was still nothing you could do with it,” Miller said, expressing the futility of trying to guard a player of Shaq's stature.

The incident in question highlighted the sheer force of O'Neal's physicality. Miller described how he once fouled O'Neal so hard that it caused him personal pain. “There was nothing you could do with the Big Fella, that's it. He didn’t even know he got fouled! Half the time he didn’t know! I hit him so hard one time my arm hurt and I was like ‘Damn, my bad Big Fella',” Miller recounted.

The exchange that followed was equally amusing and underscored O'Neal's often-unnoticed strength. “He goes ‘Did you hit me?' and I'm like ‘Come on man, get your ass out of here, you hurt my feelings.'” This anecdote not only brought a light moment to the podcast but also served as a testament to O'Neal's legendary status in the NBA, where even the hardest hits could go unfelt by the giant.

Miller's story offers a glimpse into the challenges players faced when up against Shaq, whose size and skill dominated the NBA landscape during his peak years, making him one of the most formidable opponents in the history of the sport.