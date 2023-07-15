Nikola Jokic's epic postseason run to the Denver Nuggets' first championship in franchise history and a Finals MVP award should've closed the book on who's better between he and Joel Embiid. As Summer League comes to a close and NBA dog days of August loom, though, the seemingly endless debate about basketball's best big men continues to fill the narrative void.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner described the different frustrations yielded by defending Jokic and Embiid on Gil's Arena, explaining why it's always been more difficult for him to check the Nuggets' franchise player than the Philadelphia 76ers superstar.

“The way my mind is built, I'm more of a fan of the art, the art of the game,” Turner said. When Jokic goes out there, he's like really painting himself on that canvas. He's doing every f***ing thing. He's getting people involved. He does not have to score to actually have an emphasis on that game. He can literally go out there and just piss you off.

“If a guy is coming at you and just dominating, like a Shaq type of presence, a Joel Embiid type of presence, just dunking, that might do a little something to your mentality, but you also know the team has your back,” he continued. “If [Shaq or Embiid] is in the post, it's like, ‘Okay, we can just double him real quick.' You can't double Jokic.”

“When Jokic goes out there, it’s like he’s painting himself on that canvas… Embiid you can control a little more, Jokic it’s like there’s stuff that’s out of your control.” Myles Turner on the difference between Embiid and Jokic 🖌️ (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/3Rj2GG26Po — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Embiid beat out Jokic for MVP during the regular season, ending the Serbian sensation's reign as back-to-back winner of the league's most prestigious individual honor. He and the Sixers crumbled in a seven-game second-round series against the Boston Celtics during the postseason, though, while Jokic and Denver ran roughshod over all-comers en route to raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The playoffs proved there's no answer for curbing the all-encompassing scope of Jokic's offensive influence, even on the rare occasions his shots aren't falling. Embiid will never be the all-time playmaker Jokic is, but could still get better exploiting double-teams and mass defensive attention paid to him by putting his teammates in more optimal scoring position with the pass.

Turner, among the league's top interior defenders, distilled the crucial difference that separates Nikola Jokic from Joel Embiid offensively by suggesting it takes all five players to limit the former, while he feels at least somewhat comfortable tangling with the latter one-on-one.

“It's an interesting perspective. I would say Jokic would piss me off a little bit more, because now I'm looking at my team like, ‘Guys, come on!'” he said. “Whereas Embiid I have a fighting chance of actually being able to guard him one-on-one…With Jokic, you have to really like come together.”