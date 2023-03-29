A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is staying away from social media, as he turns his focus on taking care of his mental health.

“Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number,” Andre Drummond said in a tweet. “Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help.”

Although social media has many of its uses, it can also be harmful to one’s outlook on self and life, an idea that appears to be acknowledged by Andre Drummond when he made the decision to distance himself from his social media accounts.

Many experts have linked the use of social media to mental stress, so this step for Andre Drummond is one in the right direction.

From Lawrence Robinson and Melinda Smith (HelpGuide.org):

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Since it’s a relatively new technology, there’s little research to establish the long-term consequences, good or bad, of social media use. However, multiple studies have found a strong link between heavy social media and an increased risk for depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts.”

Following Andre Drummond’s tweet, many have expressed their support for him.

“Take care of yourself Andre! We all struggle, the brave ones work on it,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary bassist Flea said in a tweet.

Doing away with social media could also work wonders for Andre Drummond’s performance on the court.

On the season, Drummond is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.