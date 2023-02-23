Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Metropolitans 92 big man Victor Wembanyama is going to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Listed at 7-foot-5 in shoes, Wembanyama’s penchant for taking pull-up jumpers and his ability to handle the ball in the open floor is breathtaking. However, at 230 pounds, there’s already concern that he might be a bit too slight to bang around on the block as a center.

Well, those concerns can be put to bed. Much like Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, despite having the ability to dominate offensively as a center, Wemby would prefer to play power forward.

Relaying a story about a 2019 showcase in Spain that took place in front of international scouts, Wembanyama was candid in discussing the factors that would lead him to play with an uncharacteristic lack of focus and effort.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I had literally zero responsibility. I never had the ball, even at practice. The coach played me at center,” Wembanyama tells ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony.

“I was really frustrated even coming to the game. I knew it wasn’t going to go well. So it didn’t go well.”

Wembanyama’s preferred position being reported as power forward is also interesting because it could have an effect on how teams view drafting him prior to the 2023 NBA Draft. A team such as the Houston Rockets for instance, whose owner may have revealed an interest in drafting Wembanyama, would have to decide whether Wembanyama would be better suited as an upgrade to Jabari Smith Jr. or Alperen Sengun.