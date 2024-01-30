Rajon Rondo has since posted his bond...

Former NBA star Rajon Rondo was reportedly arrested on Sunday after a gun, some marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in his car during a traffic violation stop.

Rondo was said to be arrested in Jackson County, Indiana for gun and marijuana charges, per Jason Riley of WDRB. As mentioned, the two-time NBA Champion was initially stopped due to a traffic violation. But when a trooper smelled hints of marijuana coming from his car, it led to a search and discovery of the aforementioned items.

“Rondo was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, Sunday afternoon and a trooper smelled marijuana, leading to a search that found a gun, a “personal use” amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said Monday night,” the WDRB report stated.

“Rondo, 37, was not supposed to have a firearm because he had a no-contact order taken out against him in court. The charges are all misdemeanors.”

Rajon Rondo was reportedly taken to the Jackson County Jail, though he quickly posted bond. However, there's no mug shot or court records posted online. No other details about the former NBA star's arrest and arraignment have been revealed as well.

Rondo last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's one of the most popular point guards during his playing career, with his playoff exploits even well-documented. There's a reason he has earned the nickname “Playoff Rondo,” considering that he had often stepped up in the biggest games. He won two titles with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, and was named to the All-Star team four times throughout his career.

The 37-year-old and his camp have yet to issue a statement with regards to the arrest.