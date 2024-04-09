The fallout from John Calipari leaving the Kentucky basketball program is underway. On Tuesday, Rob Dillingham announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft during a segment of NBA Today with Malika Andrews.
Here's the video of Dillingham's announcement.
Dillingham mentioned that he made this decision with his family and is excited for what's to come, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
“This was a decision I made with my family,” Dillingham told ESPN on Monday. “I felt prepared. Coach Calipari taught me a lot about how to be a better teammate and that it was not all about me.”
The Kentucky basketball star is undoubtedly a lottery pick and has even garnered top-five buzz. The freshman guard averaged 14.8 PPG for Kentucky in his lone college season. He was second on the team in scoring and had 27 points against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament and just 10 points in the Round of 64 upset loss to Oakland.
Still, Dillingham has a ton of talent and will garner a massive amount of NBA Draft hype over the next couple of months. He also signed with Klutch Sports Group as he prepares for this next chapter of his career.
Dillingham leaving for the NBA Draft comes just after John Calipari sent a farewell video message to Kentucky fans as he is gearing up to become the new head coach at Arkansas. Aaron Bradshaw also entered the portal following the Calipari bombshell, so times are changing quickly in Lexington.
Rob Dillingham is an easy lottery pick choice
Dillingham's impressive freshman campaign earned him second-team All-SEC and Sixth Man of the Year honors as the Wildcats earned a 3-seed in March Madness. He shot 44% from the three-point line and averaged just 23 minutes per game on a loaded Kentucky team.
He ranges anywhere from a top-five pick to a late-end lottery pick, so there is no question he is going to hear his name called early in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Rob Dillingham's explosiveness, jittery handle, live-dribble passing and ability to hit pull-up, stepback and sidestep 3s made him one of college basketball's most difficult covers, giving him arguably the most star power of any prospect in this draft class. https://t.co/MTI5U7d6w2 pic.twitter.com/pGsJGEwVnQ
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 9, 2024
Dillingham isn't worried about where he ends up, either, per Givony.
“It doesn't matter what pick I am, if I get picked 60th. I want to go to a team that trusts me and can help me build, and I can build with them, and make me better. I just want to help my team win, and they can develop me and teach me things…Anyone can be special if they put their mind toward it. Just have confidence. It's about what you put your mind into.”
The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday, June 26 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. The NBA Draft Combine will take place beginning on May 12, and players such as Dillingham will work hard to improve their NBA Draft stock.